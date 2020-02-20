AEW Dynamite viewership for the first steel cage match edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 893,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 817,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 794,000 viewers for USA Network last night and was also up compared to last week’s viewership total. AEW finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 16th in the same category.



