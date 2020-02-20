NXT TV viewership coming out of NXT Takeover: Portland

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 794,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 757,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 893,000 viewers. NXT finished 16th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished fifth in the same category.



