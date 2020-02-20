WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership improves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 500,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 457,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: This was the best number that the show has done in season two. It finished 40th in the cable ratings for Wednesday night programming.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more...

