WWE Smackdown poll results for the show featuring Elimination Chamber qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 12 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 46 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and A finished a close third with 18 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade. While I wasn’t a big fan of tag team matches being qualifiers for the Elimination Chamber, those qualifying matches still gave the show a sense of importance. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.