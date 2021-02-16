Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston in a gauntlet match, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler vs. Lana

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston in a gauntlet match: The best third hour of Raw in ages. The match outcome felt somewhat predictable, yet it was also a logical move to have Sheamus go over to earn final entry in the Elimination Chamber match. The Orton count-out spot was lousy, but that’s par for the course with Alexa Bliss and Fiend related campiness. Creative still needs to dig deeper with the Sheamus character. It’s nice that we’ve learned that he was friends with McIntyre, but the Sheamus character remains one dimensional.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans: The surprise development of Evans announcing her pregnancy seemed like something that actually fit with the over the top storyline involving her and the Flair family, so it was actually a surprise to find out that she’s legitimately pregnant. Based on the angle, it seems like they will be making this part of the storyline with the idea being that Ric Flair at least thinks he’s the father. It will be interesting to see where things go now that Evans will be unable to wrestle, as that leaves Asuka without a challenger at Elimination Chamber and Charlotte without an active feud.

Shayna Baszler vs. Lana: It was nice to get a glimpse of the dominant Baszler act that worked so well in NXT. I wish there was some reason to think that this is a new direction for Baszler, but seeing is believing.

Bad Bunny wins the WWE 24/7 Championship: I couldn’t care less about the gimmick title or R-Truth’s 800 title reigns. The joke stopped being funny a long time ago. But with Bad Bunny performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, it’s a good move to send him to the show as champion, especially if some of the SNL cast members are willing to have some fun with it.

WWE Raw Misses

Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik vs. MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin: It’s hard to care about Riddle when he’s replaced Jeff Hardy as the weekly recipient of Bobby Lashley’s Hurt Lock. Alexander and Benjamin’s tag title reign doesn’t seem to be a creative priority at the moment, though the Lucha House Party duo will probably get another shot at the titles by default.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz: Miz is one of the better talkers in WWE, but he’s been so damaged creatively that I just wanted him to stop talking and get off my television during the opening segment. The threat of Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract means nothing. There’s no reason to think he would cash in successfully. And even if the creative team surprised us by booking him to win the title, that would leave the company with a man they have turned into a glorified enhancement wrestler in the role of WWE Champion. There’s also no reason to think that WWE is suddenly going to give Kingston a singles push again, so the battle to determine whether he or John Morrison would be Miz’s replacement in the Chamber felt inconsequential. I do like the idea that multiple readers have thrown out regarding Mustafa Ali stealing Kingston’s spot in the Chamber. But is there any reason to think that creative would try to make the leader of the worst faction on television by giving him a strong run in the Chamber match and then following up with him in a meaningful way?

Braun Strowman is upset with Shane McMahon: What the hell is Shane McMahon going to jump off of at this year’s WrestleMania?