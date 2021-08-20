08/20 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and John Cena final verbal battle before SummerSlam, Edge gives Seth Rollins a Brood Bath, Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso, show closing thoughts on AEW Rampage

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and John Cena final verbal battle before SummerSlam, Edge gives Seth Rollins a Brood Bath, Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Nox in a non-title match, show closing thoughts on AEW Rampage, and more (33:11)…

