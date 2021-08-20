8/20 ROH Glory By Honor Night One results: Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus for the ROH Pure Championship, Violence Unlimited vs. La Faccion Ingobernable, EC3 vs. Brian Johnson, Bateman vs. Mark Briscoe

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER ROH House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Glory By Honor Night One”

August 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed live on HonorClub (results via Wikipedia)

1. Miranda Alize and Rok-C defeated Chelsea Green and Sumie Sakai.

2. Silas Young beat Rey Horus.

3. Demonic Flamita beat Eli Isom, Dak Draper, Mike Bennett, PJ Black, and Danhausen to earn a spot in the ROH World Championship rankings.

4. Vita VonStarr and Max The Impaler beat Angelina Love and Mandy Leon.

5. EC3 beat Brian Johnson.

6. Mark Briscoe beat Bateman.

7. Jonathan Gresham beat Rhett Titus to retain the Pure Rules Championship.

8. Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen fought Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring to a no-contest in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

9. Bandido defeated Flip Gordon to retain the ROH World Championship.