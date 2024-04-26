(Updated) Dominik Mysterio reportedly needs Tommy John surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Update: Dominik Mysterio tweeted after this story was published that he will not be undergoing surgery.

WWE wrestler Dominik Mysterio’s injured arm will require surgery. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mysterio will undergo Tommy John surgery. Meltzer adds that the current creative plan is to keep Mysterio on television during his lengthy recovery period.

Powell’s POV: The recovery time is listed by online medical websites as being at least nine months. The ulnar collateral ligament surgery is common with baseball pitchers. The procedure was named after former Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy John, who was the first person to undergo the procedure back in 1974. John returned to baseball after a long layoff and had a very successful career that concluded in 1989.