WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Sky Low Low

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire is heading to Jacksonville, Florida for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, so he will not have a report or an audio review this week. His reports and audio reviews will resume next week.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is an NXT tour that starts December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s is in Osaka on Saturday with the Power Struggle event. The matches include Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the right to challenge contract, Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship, and more.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW taped television recently and will be returning with new television shows on November 18.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyo Matsumoto is 35.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis is 34.

-Fred Yehi is 27.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.



