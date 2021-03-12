WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Contract signing, talkshow, wrestler return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WWE Fastlane.
-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair appear on The KO Show.
-Intercontinental Champion Big E returns.
