WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Contract signing, talkshow, wrestler return

March 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WWE Fastlane.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair appear on The KO Show.

-Intercontinental Champion Big E returns.

