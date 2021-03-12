ROH 19th Anniversary PPV lineup: Three title matches and a grudge match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Friday, March 26.

-Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship.

-Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. “MexiSquad” Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Jay Briscoe vs. EC3.

Powell’s POV: ROH announced the six-man tag title match today via ROHWrestling.com. I continue to assume that we’ll get Matt Taven vs. Vincent in a singles match or perhaps in a tag match including Mike Bennett and Bateman, but nothing is official. The show will likely be held at the UMBC Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with no fans in attendance. Check out my interview with Tracy Williams on the latest edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.