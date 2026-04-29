WWE Evolve results (4/29): Vetter’s review of Aaron Rourke vs. Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole for the Evolve Championship, Kali Armstrong vs. Tyra Mae Steele, Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Romeo Moreno

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 58)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 29, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 9.”

1. Kali Armstrong vs. Tyra Mae Steele. Always awkward when you have these matches featuring someone who has already been released. The commentators said this is Kali’s last Evolve match. Standing switches to open. Kali knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a dropkick at 1:30. She grounded Tyra in a headlock. Tyra hit a buttbump to the face. and threw Kali to the mat. Kali fired up and hit some jab punches, and she flipped Tyra to the floor at 3:30. Kali went for a baseball slide dropkick, but Tyra blocked it, and Tyra twisted Kali’s ankle. [C]

They were back in the ring coming out of the commercial break, and Tyra hit a gutwrench suplex, then another. Tyra hit some knee drops on Kali’s left knee. Kali dropped her with a clothesline, then hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Kali speared her into the corner, but was limping. Tyra got a rollup for a nearfall, and she applied an ankle lock, but Kalie got a rollup for a nearfall at 7:30. Kali hit a powerslam and fired up. She ran the ropes to pick up speed and nailed her flying shoulder tackle for the pin.

Kali Armstrong defeated Tyra Mae Steele at 8:07.

* Kali got on the mic and called herself “the difference-maker” and declared that she “carried this brand on my back.” She concluded by saying, “I built this place,” but it’s time to go to NXT.

* It’s Gal was pondering life while seated by a lake, staring at the water. No, I’m serious! He said, “No one asks It’s Gal, how are you doing?” he mused. He is disrespected, disregarded, and disobeyed! He’s had workout partners leave him. “It’s Gal’s emotional muscle is hurting,” he said. This was so corny that I LOVED IT. Even when he’s down… he still speaks in the third person.

2. Romeo Moreno vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall. Again, Moreno was Zozaya in Europe. This should be quite good. Again, Starboy is only about 5’6″, so Moreno has the height advantage. They got in the ring (no bell yet), but Max Abrams and the 2.0 ID heels strutted to ringside. Abrams got on the mic and told Hall to “make the best decision of his life and join the 2.0 ID Squad.” Santi Rivera was livid that Hall turned them down. Moreno told them to leave, but the heels attacked Romeo. Starboy pushed the heels back. CJ Valor and Jacari Ball began stomping on Hall. Some officials ran down to end this 4-on-2 beatdown.

Romeo Moreno vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall never started.

* ID foreman Timothy Thatcher sat at his desk with his hard hat nearby. Two guys walked in. I don’t recognize them. Thatcher told them he needed security. “That’s the job I got, fellas,” he said. Thatcher never named them, and we didn’t get an on-screen graphic… but they are every bit as tall as Thatcher.

* Another video package for the smarmy Tristan Angels. (We saw him briefly on NXT the night before.)

3. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs vs. Anya Rune and Gianna Capri. This is a bonus match! Green-haired Rune (f/k/a Airica Demia) opened against Layla. Masyn hit a dropkick. Capri entered and fought Masyn. Capri hit some knee lifts into the corner and planted her foot in Masyn’s throat and got a nearfall at 2:00.

The commentators stressed that Capri is no rookie (she’s wrestled for a few years as Valentina Rossi). Layla got in and hit a spin kick to drop Rune. Capril and Holiday fought on the floor. In the ring, Layla hit an axe kick to the back of Rune’s neck for the pin. Capri was shocked that her teammate lost while she was fighting on the floor! “You ruined this for me!” Capri shouted at Rune.

Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs defeated Anya Rune and Gianna Capri at 4:33.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez sat down with Wendy Choo and Laynie Luck. They will face each other next week! Laynie promised she’s not taking this match lightly. Wendy has found herself, and she’s not backing down from any challengers. “The era of ‘champ Choo’ is just beginning,” she said.

* Cappuccino Jones, Starboy Hall, and Romeo Moreno were in the trainer’s room. Jones offered to help them out against Abrams & Co. He said he’ll go get a six-man tag lined up for next week!

4. Aaron Rourke vs. Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole in a Triple Threat for the WWE Evolve Title. Braxton was added to this match to eat the pin, right? Braxton clocked Lewis at the bell. Lewis bodyslammed Cole. Rourke hit an enzuigiri on Braxton. Rourke hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Lewis and went for a senton, but Harlem got his knees up. Harlem hit a backbreaker for a nearfall at 1:30. Braxton shoved Rourke from the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Braxton hit a release suplex on Rourke for a nearfall and repeatedly stomped on him.

Harlem got in and rolled up Rourke for a nearfall at 3:30. Lewis dropped Rourke gut-first on the top rope. Cole hit a neckbreaker on Lewis, mounted him, and punched him, as Rourke was down on the floor. Cole hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Harlem hit a clothesline on Braxton, then one to the back of the head. Rourke jumped back in and kicked Cole. He dropkicked Harlem’s knee. Rourke hit a Lungblower to Cole’s back, then he flipped Harlem from the corner to the mat. Aaron hit a Lungblower to Cole’s chest for a nearfall at 7:00.

A commentator pointed out Brooks Jensen is lurking in the background. We had a Tower of Doom spot, and they were all down. Rourke hit a spinning heel kick to send Braxton to the floor. Lewis and Rourke got up and traded punches. Harlem hit a Mafia Kick. Rourke hit a straight punch to the jaw. Harlem hit a Jackhammer for a nearfall, but Cole pulled Lewis to the floor! He dropped Harlem crotch-first on the guardrail! Rourke dove onto them on the floor. In the ring, Aaron hit the Molly Go Round (somersault splash) to pin Cole. Fun match.

Aaron Rourke defeated Harlem Lewis and Braxton Cole in a Triple Threat to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 10:11.

* Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix started to get into the ring, but Rourke saw them. We went off the air with no punches thrown.

Final Thoughts: A particularly strong episode. Rourke continues to be a good champion and leader of the brand. It was a bit too obvious that Cole was in there to lose (and to protect Harlem Lewis from getting pinned).

If that was Tyra’s last WWE match, she went out on top — no, she didn’t win, but that’s as good as she’s looked. But of course, I have no idea if there are more matches left from this taping. I was hoping Rune and Capri were winning there, but at least they set up a little feud where Capri is angry at her young teammate.

The It’s Gal skit was so cheesy, it was fun. He’s shown perfect humor and timing. WWE loves a bit of comedy, and he could do well here with what he’s doing. Next week’s show includes Laynie vs. Choo and the six-man tag (I’m not sure which of the four 2.0 ID heels won’t be in the match). This episode was 55 minutes.