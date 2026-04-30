04/29 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship, Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship, two additional title matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite featuring Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship, Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin for the AEW International Title, and more (44:35)…

Click here for the April 29 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.