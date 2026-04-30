TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Shawn Daivari, Santos Escobar, Saquon Shugars

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. Tonight’s show features Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Guitar Strap Match. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at the new start time of 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 25 percent of the vote. C and D finished tied for second, with each getting 23 percent of the vote. John Moore gave the show a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. D finished second with 18 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for third with 17 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my Mom.

-WWE producer Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) is 42.

-Santos Escobar (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) is 42. I suppose we’ll have to get used to calling him El Hijo del Fantasma again.

-Saquon Shugars (Copeland Barbee) is 26.