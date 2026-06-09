Alpha-1 Wrestling “Watch the Throne” results: Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. Xavier Walker in a lumberjack match for the Alpha-1 Title, Laynie Luck vs. Zoe Sager in a street fight for the WWE Women’s ID Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Alpha-1 Wrestling “Watch the Throne”

June 7, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario, at the Columbus Club

Available via YouTube.com



The venue is their usual room, but it’s tinted red today. The attendance was 250, which it appeared to be at capacity. Reed Duthie provided commentary.

1. Mark Wheeler (w/ Alessandro Del Bruno) vs. Cappuccino Jones for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title. Cap looks like a 1960s hippie today, wearing gold pants and a blue vest. He hit some jab punches early on, then a dropkick. Mark hit some punches and forearm strikes. Cap hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Wheeler dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a DDT for a nearfall, and he took control. He hit a back suplex at 3:30 and celebrated. Mark hit a dropkick for a nearfall.

Cap hit the half-and-half suplex at 5:00 and a back-body drop, then a clothesline into the corner. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a running slap to the cheek for a nearfall, but Del Bruno put Mark’s foot on the ropes. Cap hit a springboard back elbow. Del Bruno grabbed Cap’s ankle for a quick distraction. Wheeler immediately hit a swinging uranage for the tainted pin. Good action.

Mark Wheeler defeated Cappuccino Jones to retain the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 7:15.

* Backstage, Del Bruno and Mark Wheeler celebrated the win. Del Bruno vowed he would win his match later tonight!

2. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. “PME” Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins vs. “KPK” Abu and Ahmed vs. Shane Sabre and Mike Forte in an elimination match for the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles. “PME” Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins were tossed around by Lance Archer and the Don Callis Family last week backstage on AEW. KPK brawled with Forte and Sabre as they emerged from the back. Collins hit a spinning heel kick to VSK’s jaw as Tenaglia also was hitting a German Suplex. Tenaglia hit a monkey-flip on Forte, who rotated and landed on his feet.

All eight started brawling. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Marino for a nearfall at 3:00. Abu rolled up Collins for the pin at 3:24! (I hate quick pins like that. I guess they were still sore from that Lance Archer beating!) The action continued without a break. The Verdict worked over Sabre and hit a team sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Forte got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit a double Sliced Bread out of the corner on KPK. He hit a tornado DDT. Sabre hit a spear to pin one of the KPK guys at 8:06.

“Easy E,” a heel manager who had been on commentary, ran to ringside and pulled the female ref out of the ring. as Sabre was going for a pin. All four guys brawled as the ref argued with the heel manager. Scalice hit a top-rope flying elbow as Bryce also hit a chokeslam for the pin. I hate that we had three pins in nine minutes — if you are going to do an elimination match, let it go 16-20 minutes.

“The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice defeated “PME” Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins, “KPK” Abu and Ahmed, and Shane Sabre and Mike Forte in an elimination match to retain the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles at 9:10.

* Backstage, WWE ID prospect Max Abrams (formerly Mike Cunningham) talked about leading the Mog Squad and how he’s winning a title tonight.

3. Bryce Hansen vs. Rafael Quintero vs. Jon Jon Tavious vs. Ethan Price vs. Love, Doug vs. Luke Kaiden vs. Max Abrams vs. Tyler Jordan vs. Anthony Greene vs. Jack Price vs. Puf vs. Ichiban for the Alpha-1 Outer Limits Title. Hansen, as champion, came out last. These are elimination matches that include battle-royal-style eliminations. This was my first time seeing Tavious, a young, thin, Black man. Luke is a young, white kid, and the commentators said he’s just 18, and he looks that young. Max danced his way to the ring. Jordan recently had a WWE tryout, and I consider him a top-20 indy talent. I think I’ve seen Jack Price before; he’s a Black man with features similar to Rich Swann. The 400-pounder Puf got a massive pop.

Everyone brawled to the floor. Abrams hit a Fameasser and pinned Luke Kaiden at 00:52! Max battled Jon Jon. Hansen hit a powerbomb and pinned Jon Jon at 2:09. Doug threw rose petals to distract Hansen, and he hit some bodyslams. Hansen clotheslined Doug over the top rope to the floor at 3:00. Puf took off his Croc sandal and struck several guys with it. Puf forced several guys to dance. Five guys worked together to flip Puf to the floor at 4:02. Jack Price hit a Lethal Injection. Ichiban hit his “One!” punches on Jack Price.

Ichiban hit a double armdrag. He hit his “Ichiban Kai” leaping Flatliner to pin Jack Price at 5:31. However, Greene hit a piledriver and pinned Ichiban at 5:55. Quintero, a top star from the Chicago scene, hit a powerbomb on Greene for a nearfall. Jordan jumped in and traded blows with Quintero. Jordan hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and pinned Quintero at 7:07. Bryce got a rollup to pin Jordan at 7:38. Abrams pushed Tyler Jordan into Hansen. Ethan Price got back in and hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Abrams, then a bulldog.

Abrams got a rollup with his feet on the ropes to pin Ethan Price at 8:42. Abrams and Hansen traded forearm strikes. Max hit a jumping knee to the jaw. He again went for a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but Greene pushed Max’s feet off the ropes. Greene hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Hansen hit a powerbomb to pin Max at 10:25, and it’s down to just Hansen vs. Greene!

Duthie pointed out that both have competed in NOAH. We got a “Both these guys!” chant. Greene went to shake Bryce’s hand, but he hit a low-blow kick! He immediately tossed Hansen to win the title! The commentators were aghast that Greene just did that. “He suckered us all in, and we fell for it!” Duthie said. Greene continued to beat up Hansen after the bell.

Anthony Greene won the 12-man elimination match to become the Alpha-1 Outer Limits champion at 11:16.

4. Tyler Thomas vs. Jimmy Townsend. Townsend is an Aussie, but he’s been competing in Canada for a while now. I may have seen Tyler Thomas before, but he’s not sticking out to me; the commentators said these two have been fighting a lot this year. Duthie explained that Thomas was injured here a decade ago, and it nearly ended his wrestling career. Townsend rolled to the floor at the bell, and he jawed at Thomas. In the ring, Tyler hit some armdrags. Townsend hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 3:00, and he took control.

Townsend applied a Figure Four and kept Thomas grounded. Tyler hit some clotheslines and a twisting Flatliner for a nearfall. Townsend wrapped the leg around the ring post and slammed the knee against it at 6:00. Jimmy grabbed a steel chain and struck Tyler in the knee! In the ring, he got a nearfall. Thomas went for a DVD, but his knee buckled and he collapsed. Townsend immediately hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the head for the pin. Okay action. He continued the post-match beatdown. He put a chair on the injured knee and stomped on it to “Pillmanize” the knee.

Jimmy Townsend defeated Tyler Thomas at 7:54.

* Backstage, Reed Duthie interviewed Xavier Walker. He is facing champion Channing Thomas tonight, and he vowed to win. (I’ve compared the 6’6″ Walker to former NXT wrestler EJ Nduka, particularly their height and overall build). Kody Lane and Brett Michael David walked up to him and said they would be watching his back tonight.

5. TJ Crawford and Sam Holloway vs. Brett Michael David and Kody Lane. BMD and Lane came out second; they charged into the ring and attacked the heels, and we’re underway! Brett backed TJ into a corner and hit some chops. All four fought to the floor, and the massive Holloway whipped BMD into a ring post at 2:30. Sam hit a springboard elbow drop into the ring onto BMD. TJ stomped on BMD and kept him grounded. Holloway choked him in the ropes, and he hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:30.

Duthie marveled at 6’8″ Holloway performing a leapfrog. Holloway hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 8:00. Brett finally hit a suplex on Holloway, and they were both down. Kody finally got a hot tag, and he hit a slingshot senton, then a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he hit a Lionsault Press on a standing TJ, then he suplexed TJ into the turnbuckles. Brett hit a backbreaker over his knee on TJ for a nearfall at 10:00. Sam hit a shotgun dropkick on Brett, and TJ got the nearfall.

The heels hit a team powerbomb for a believable nearfall, but Kody hit a top-rope cannonball to break it up. Kody fired up and hit some chops on Holloway. Kody hit a tornado DDT. BMD hit a Claymore Kick on Crawford for a nearfall at 12:00, and they were all down. Kody was tossed to the floor. Sam hit a sit-out chokeslam to pin BMD. Really good action; they were given enough time to flesh that out.

TJ Crawford and Sam Holloway defeated Brett Michael David and Kody Lane at 12:55.

* Intermission went 15-20 minutes.

6. Laynie Luck vs. Zoe Sager in a street fight for the WWE Women’s ID Title. Zoe also is an ID prospect, but I don’t think she’s ever competed outside of Canada. Laynie came out first (unusual for the champ to be first!), but Zoe attacked her from behind with a garbage can. I started the stopwatch at first contact. They brawled at ringside. I’ll point out that Luck wore denim blue jeans, not her usual ring gear. (I always look for that when someone is in a street fight.) They fought over to the bar. The ref was admonishing them, but I don’t think we’ve had a bell.

Sager suplexed Luck onto rows of open chairs at 2:30. They worked their way back to ringside, and Zoe hit Laynie with a stop sign. Luck hit Zoe with another street sign. Duthie said he’s convinced the women were pulling those signs down from the parking lot. They brawled down a small set of steps to the front door. Luck hit a piledriver on the floor at 7:00! She put Zoe on her shoulder, threw her into the ring, and got a nearfall. (No bell! This is why I start the stopwatch at first contact!) They brawled on the ring apron. Luck struck her with a garbage can, put it over Zoe’s head, and stomped on it at 10:00.

They fought on the floor, and Zoe threw a chair at Laynie’s head, and I really hate that — fans were seated very close by. Luck hit a Mafia Kick onto a steel chair next to Zoe’s face. They got back into the ring and fought on the ropes in the corner. Sager hit a Finlay Roll off the ropes at 13:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Sager put a chair over Luck’s chest; Zoe hit a moonsault onto the chair. Luck hit a DVD across the top of two open chairs for the pin! A good brawl that didn’t get too violent, and neither bled.

Laynie Luck defeated Zoe Sager in a street fight to retain the WWE Women’s ID Title at 14:00 even.

* A medic checked on Tyler Thomas backstage. The doctor told Thomas that he won’t be medically cleared for some upcoming shows. Tyler was crestfallen by this news.

7. Alessandro Del Bruno vs. Gangrel vs. Jessie V. in a three-way. While I have zero interest in watching Gangrel wrestle anymore, I’ll again note he has trimmed down and seems to be in good health. The commentators said it’s Gangrel’s first match here in eight years. Gangrel repeatedly slammed Bruno’s head into a turnbuckle. Bruno pushed the 6’4″ Jessie V. into Gangrel. Jessie hit a massive shoulder tackle to drop Bruno. Gangrel hit some knee lifts on Bruno and a kick to the side of the head, then a bulldog at 2:30.

Jessie V. pulled Gangrel to the floor, and they brawled. Bruno hit a running penalty kick onto Jessie’s chest. In the ring, Jessie missed a Swanton Bomb at 4:00. Bruno hit a standing moonsault on Gangrel for a nearfall. Gangrel hit a second-rope moonsault on Jessie V., and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bruno hit a second-rope missile dropkick onto both of them at 6:00. Gangrel hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Bruno for a nearfall at 7:30.

Bruno dove through the ropes, but Jessie caught him and slammed him face-first on the apron. In the ring, Gangrel hit the Impaler DDT on Bruno, who rolled to the floor. Jessie V and Gangrel traded forearm strikes. Jessie V. powerbombed Gangrel and scored the pin. (I didn’t expect Gangrel to win, but I didn’t expect him to get pinned, either!)

Jessie V defeated Alessandro Del Bruno and Gangrel to become No. 1 contender at 9:16.

* Mark Wheeler ran to the ring and helped Bruno beat up their former partner, Jessie V. Gangrel helped chase off the heels. Jessie and Gangrel shook hands. Someone got in the ring and handed Gangrel an award, honoring his impact on pro wrestling. The crowd gave Gangrel a standing ovation and a “You deserve it!” chant.

* Killer Kross sent in a video! He was standing outside. He listed off FOUR title belts he’s currently holding, and he’s coming to “the biggest show in Canada this summer to defend my four titles.” He’ll be there July 26!!!! Scarlett Bordeaux will join him. The commentators discussed this breaking news, as they weren’t aware that he’d be coming to Alpha-1.

8. Channing Thomas vs. Xavier Walker in a lumberjack match for the Alpha-1 Title. Perhaps 20 lumberjacks came to the ring first. As I noted earlier, Xavier has the height and overall size advantage. Xavier hit a big shoulder tackle, and Channing tried to flee, but he was pushed back in. Xavier worked the left arm. Walker hit a bodyslam at 2:30 and a big elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit a hard clothesline and was dominating. Channing shoved Walker to the floor, and there was some fighting among the lumberjacks. Back in the ring, Channing hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 5:30, then a knee drop to the forehead, and he kept Xavier grounded.

Channing went for another Rude Awakening, but Walker got a backslide for a nearfall. Channing hit double thrusts to the throat and regained control. Walker was shoved to the floor again, and everyone started fighting! Walker was pushed back into the ring, and Channing got a nearfall at 7:30. He kept Xavier grounded. He applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Walker finally hit a neckbreaker at 11:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches.

Walker hit a back-body drop, and he clotheslined Channing to the floor. Everyone started brawling again on the floor. Back in the ring, Walker hit some chops as Channing was briefly tied up in the ropes. Xavier hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:30, and they were both down. Channing hit a huracanrana and a dropkick for a nearfall at 16:00. Walker was again thrown to the floor.

Channing followed, and he jawed at BMD. EVERYONE was brawling; that’s a lot of guys! In the ring, Walker tossed Channing to the floor onto all the lumberjacks! Walker then dove off the top rope onto everyone at 19:00. Back in the ring, Walker hit a spear! He hit a hard punch. TJ Crawford jumped on the apron to distract Walker. Kody Lane pulled TJ to the floor, and they brawled to the back. However, Sam Holloway jumped in the ring, clocked Walker in the jaw with a chain, and pulled the prone Channing onto the prone Walker for the tainted pin.

Channing Thomas defeated Xavier Walker in a lumberjack match to retain the Alpha-1 Title at 20:26.

* Walker got on the mic, and he wants to face Channing again. BMD got on the mic and said he, Kody, and Xavier want to face TJ, Channing, and Holloway in a no-DQ match at the next show.

Final Thoughts: A fun show, but I don’t think anything here reached the “must-see” level, either. I thought the Holloway/Crawford match was really good and topped my expectations, and that earned best match. The main event was entertaining, with a hot final five or so minutes and takes second. Having so many guys at ringside and brawling really elevated the action in the final minutes. Laynie and Sager had a good brawl for third. My only real complaint is that when you book so many guys, there just isn’t enough time for them all to shine. Tag teams were eliminated far too early in that four-way, and guys in a 12-man were eliminated after being able to hit only a move or two.