Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Cappuccino Jones vs. Sam Holloway for the WWE ID Title, Danhausen vs. Richard Holliday, Lee Johnson vs. TJ Crawford

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

APC Catch “Winter Shock” in Nanterre, Frankreich, on December 7, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen a handful of matches and at least one full show from this French promotion this year. This is a small room, but it was packed. The lighting is okay, but this has French-only commentary. I watched the main event.

Kuro vs. Lio Rush vs. Man Like DeReiss for the APC Title. Kuro is a tall, thin Black man in bright pink pants; think Kevin Knight, but taller, and he’s a top guy here. Lio has been competing in Europe for months; I just reviewed a pair of matches he had in the UK. DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick on Kuro at the bell. Lio — wearing his demonic ‘black heart’ face paint, battled DeReiss. Kuro hit a shotgun dropkick. Lio stalked Kuro and cackled; I really don’t think a talent like Lio needs this gimmick, but he throws himself into this Boogeyman character. Kuro slammed Lio back-first onto the ring apron at 2:30.

In the ring, Kuro and DeReiss traded chops, and MLD hit a clothesline and a bodyslam. DeReiss hit a guillotine leg drop at 5:00 and some more chops on Kuro. Kuro hit an enzuigiri on DeReiss. DeReiss hit a Michinoku Driver on Lio at 6:30. Lio dropped DeReiss with a clothesline. He hit a Poison Rana on Kuro that didn’t quite land right. Rush dove through the ropes onto Kuro at 8:30, then he hit an Asai Moonsault onto both of them. In the ring, Lio hit a top-rope crossbody block on DeReiss.

Kuro hit Helluva Kicks on each opponent in opposite corners. He hit a shotgun dropkick on DeReiss at 10:30. DeReiss and Lio fought on the floor, and Kuro hit a flip dive onto them. In the ring, DeReiss hit a spinning back suplex on Kuro, then a swinging Flatliner on Lio at 13:30, then a powerbomb on Kuro for a nearfall. Lio hit a DDT on DeReiss for a nearfall, but Kuro made the save. Kuro and Lio each hit blows in the corner on MLD. DeReiss hit a German Suplex on Kuro at 15:00, and suddenly, all three were down. They all got up and traded punches.

Lio hit a superkick on Kuro. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner on Kuro. Lio hit a stunner. Kuro hit a stunner on Lio for a nearfall. The ref got bumped! DeReiss hit a clothesline on Kuro. MLD hit an intentional low-blow punt kick on Lio! The Lykos Gym (who had a match earlier in the show) jumped in the ring and joined DeReiss in stomping on Kuro. They then stomped on Lio! Lykos Gym hit a team suplex on Kuro. DeReiss hit a top-rope 450 Splash on Kuro but only got a nearfall at 20:30! He got in the face of the female ref and shoved her! He shoved her face, too!

DeReiss whipped Lio into the corner. He tied Kuro in a Sharpshooter. Lio jumped in and put Kuro in a crossface, and Kuro tapped out at 21:50! But who won? The ref seemed to indicate we will keep going, as we can’t have two winners. DeReiss and Lio traded chops and hit stereo clotheslines. Kuro hit a moonsault on Lio, then one on DeReiss for a believable nearfall at 23:30. Lio hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Kuro, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Kuro hit a top-rope clothesline on Lio, sending them both to the mat. He hit a Rainmaker-style clothesline for the pin on Lio. The crowd came to ringside and pounded on the mat in appreciation.

Kuro defeated Lio Rush and Man Like DeReiss at 26:02.

International Wrestling Cartel “The 8th Annual Pittsburgh Classic” in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, on December 6, 2025 (Triller+)

This is a big, dark gym; they drop the curtain at mid-court to make it appear smaller. I’ve noted before that I really wish they would either leave the lights on or improve the lighting; it’s definitely a drawback. I opted to watch three matches.

“The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette vs. Notorious Mimi and Channing Decker. Mimi was Sloan Jacobs in NXT, and I’ve always been a fan. No angel wings tonight, and she’s a babyface. I’ve seen Channing a few times lately, and I’ve compared his look to Joey Ryan (without the sleaziness!) The Production attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Dillinger hit a clothesline on Mimi, so this is intergender action. Katie rolled up Mimi for a nearfall. Mimi hit a dropkick on her, then a series of knee strikes to Katie’s face. Channing tagged in at 1:30, and he dropped Mimi onto Dillinger, and Channing got a nearfall.

Decker hit a bodyslam on Derek, then a spinning leg drop. The babyfaces hit stereo suplexes. They clotheslined Derek to the floor. Mimi dove through the ropes onto both heels at 3:30. In the ring, Katie flipped Mimi off the top rope to the mat and repeatedly punched Mimi. Katie hit a Lungblower to the chest, and Dillinger rolled up Mimi for a nearfall. He put her in a rear-naked choke on the mat and kept Mimi grounded. Katie got back in and helped beat down Mimi. Katie hit a forward Finlay Roll. She flipped Derek onto Mimi for a nearfall at 7:00.

Mimi hit a spin kick to Katie’s ear. Mimi hit a basement dropkick, and they were both down. Channing got the hot tag, and he battled Derek. He hit a spin kick to the jaw in the corner. Channing hit a top-rope double Blockbuster on the heels. Mimi and Derek fought on the ropes in the corner, but she couldn’t hit a superplex. Instead, the women did a ‘chicken fight.’ Mimi hit a double 619 at 10:00. Mimi hit a top-rope crossbody block on Katie, while Decker hit one on Derek, and they got stereo nearfall. Mimi hit a spin kick on Katie. The babyfaces hit a Magic Killer team slam on Katie, but Derek pulled the ref to the floor! Derek got in the ring and punched Mimi in the jaw and splashed onto her. Katie rolled up Mimi for the pin. Good action, but I don’t like that closed-fist punch on a woman.

Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette defeated Notorious Mimi and Channing Decker at 11:33.

Alan Angels vs. Spencer Slade. I’ve seen Slade a few times lately, and his entire look/gimmick is just like Josh Alexander, with a singlet and amateur headgear. He’s bigger, and he easily pushed Angels into the corner. Alan hit some armdrags and a dropkick that sent Spencer to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Slade hit a release German Suplex. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and was in charge. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, and he tied up Angels on the mat. Angels snapped Slade’s arm across the top rope at 5:00, then he dove to the floor on Spencer.

In the ring, Angels hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a running powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. Slade hit a suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Angels hit a Dragon Suplex, then he spun Spencer to the mat and applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn). Slade escaped and applied an ankle lock. Angels nailed the Halo Strike (spinning skull kick) and collapsed on Spencer for a nearfall at 9:30; I thought that was it. Slade hit a suplex into the corner, then three German Suplexes. He hit a stiff clothesline and an Air Raid Crash, then he switched back to the ankle lock, and Angels tapped out. I really liked that.

Spencer Slade defeated Alan Angels at 10:52.

Cappuccino Jones vs. Sam Holloway for the WWE ID Title. The WWE ID logo was in the top right corner of the screen. Again, Holloway has the size and look of Matt Morgan, so he has the size advantage. Jones tried some spin kicks to the thighs to open. Holloway hit a splash into the corner, then a Mafia Kick at 2:00. Cap clotheslined him to the floor. He pushed Sam head-first into the ring post and hit some blows as they fought at ringside. Sam crotched him around the ring post! Jones paused to drink some coffee. Sam (who had been in the crowd) leapt over the guardrail and slammed onto Cap at 4:30, and they got back into the ring.

Jones hit a dropkick in the corner, and another, and Sam was selling pain in his left elbow. Cap hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30. He splashed onto Sam’s elbow, and he targeted the damaged arm. Sam hit a bodyslam and some clotheslines. On the floor, Sam hit a powerbomb against the edge of the ring frame at 9:30! Ouch! They got back into the ring; Sam went for a chokeslam, but Cap fought free. Cap tried a move off the ropes, but Sam cut it off. (It was a bit dark and hard to see that move.) They were both down. Sam again went for a chokeslam, but Cap hit a dropkick. Cap hit the Decaffinator swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:00. Cap hit a top-rope Decaffinator for the pin. A very good match.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Sam Holloway to retain the WWE ID Title at 12:11.

WrestlePro “Very Nice, Very Evil” in Rahway, New Jersey, on November 23, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This venue was a really big gym, so a crowd of 250 feels small. The lights were low, but the ring was well-lit. This was a 12-match show, and I opted to watch four of them. Joey Janela, Aaron Solo, Shawn Dean, and Serpentico were in action in the matches I didn’t watch.

Danhausen vs. Richard Holliday. Danhausen cursed Holliday at the bell; Richard collapsed to the mat, but he was just mocking Danhausen. Lots of comedy early. Danhausen backed him into a corner and hit some chops and punches, then a snap suplex. He hit a crossbody block at 4:00, and Holliday rolled to the floor. They brawled on the floor, and Holliday accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Holliday stomped on Danhausen in the corner and took control. Holliday hit a bodyslam with a one-finger cover for a nearfall at 7:00.

Holliday raked the back and paused to absorb the boos. Danhausen hit a jawbreaker and a clothesline, then a suplex at 8:30. He hit a series of clotheslines in the corner and a bulldog. He grabbed his jar of teeth, and he avoided a low blow uppercut and got a nearfall. Holliday hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and he argued with the ref. Danhausen punched Holliday in the groin. Holliday hit his signature move, the low blow uppercut, for a nearfall at 11:30. Danhausen hit a German Suplex. He got the jar of teeth, dumped it down Holliday’s mouth, and hit the Go To Sleephausen for the pin. Fun match, but it felt pretty paint-by-numbers for these two.

Danhausen defeated Richard Holliday at 12:22.

Lady Frost vs. Rebecca J. Scott in a First Blood match for the WrestlePro Title. RJS is a heel here. Both women wore T-Shirts (I always point out when someone is dressed for a ‘fight,’ and not a ‘wrestling match.’) RJS grabbed the title belt, struck Frost with it, and we’re underway! Rebecca got a cookie sheet from under the ring and struck Frost in the stomach, then across the back. Frost grabbed it and hit Scott with it. Frost hit a series of kicks, and they brawled to the floor at 2:30. Frost hit a suplex onto the thin mat on the floor! They got back into the ring and continued to brawl. Frost did a springboard-into-a-cannonball in the corner at 6:30. Nice! She nailed a moonsault, and they were both down.

Rebecca tossed a garbage can in the ring, and a ladder had been placed in the corner. Both women tried to suplex the other onto the ladder. Frost hit an Air Raid Crash onto the ladder at 10:00. Frost came off the ropes, but Rebecca struck her in the head with a weapon, and several thumbtacks fell to the mat! Frost vanished to the floor as the cameras focused on RJS, who was cackling at her own brilliance. The ref checked Frost, who had a bloody forehead, and he called for the bell. New champion! (I rewound the finish; I’m still unclear exactly what the weapon was.)

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Lady Frost in a First Blood match to win the WrestlePro Title at 11:52.

Lee Johnson vs. TJ Crawford. Basic reversals early on, and TJ hit a basement dropkick. Lee backed him against the ropes and hit some European Uppercuts. TJ hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00, then a Dragon Suplex and a neckbreaker over his knee. He hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lee hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. TJ unloaded a series of quick kicks. Lee hit a half-nelson suplex and a Helluva Kick. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow, and they were both down. These guys are so smooth. Lee nailed a superkick; he went for a German Suplex, but TJ rotated and landed on his feet! Lee hit a standing powerbomb for the pin! A sharp match for the time given.

Lee Johnson defeated TJ Crawford at 8:27.

CPA vs. Fallah Bahh in a Filipino street fight for the WrestlePro Gold Title. Several bamboo kendo sticks were tied to the ropes. I’ve always been a big fan of Bahh, but he is at an unhealthy, huge size right now. Bahh attacked from behind during the ring introductions, and we’re underway! He easily hip-tossed the shorter (and obviously lighter) CPA across the ring. He hit a massive splash in the corner at 2:00, then struck CPA across the stomach with a kendo stick. Fallah struck him across the top of his head with the kendo stick at 4:00, and he choked CPA with it. Bahh grabbed a stapler and used it on the shirt over CPA’s chest. He used it on the forehead at 7:00. Gross. (Is this how Filipinos fight in the street?)

Bahh stapled him on the back. CPA was suddenly a bloody mess on his forehead. He dropkicked a chair into Bahh’s head, then struck him across the back with it. He held up the chair, which read “Let’s Go Girls” on the seat. He covered Bahh for a nearfall at 10:00. Bahh missed a splash in the corner and landed in some bamboo sticks. Bahh hit a running splash onto CPA as they crashed through a board in the corner at 12:00. He set up for a Bonzaai Butt Drop, but CPA tripped him. CPA peeled off a shirt and was down to his bare chest! He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 14:00.

CPA dumped a big bucket of thumbtacks on the mat. He went for another bodyslam, but couldn’t lift Bahh. He hit a missile dropkick; Bahh staggered but didn’t fall. Bahh hit a Samoan Drop, but it appeared only CPA landed on the tacks, and Bahh got a nearfall. CPA got the stapler and used it on Bahh’s chest, then on his cheek. Bahh (barefoot!) stumbled onto the pile of tacks! Ouch! CPA hit the 1099 (comedy 619) for a nearfall at 18:00. CPA wrapped a chain around his fist and punched Bahh. He ran the chain across Bahh’s mouth, and they dropped the mat, with CPA cranking back on the chain, and Bahh tapped out. Good brawl.

CPA defeated Fallah Bahh to retain the WrestlePro Gold Title at 19:36.

Chaotic Wrestling “The Balance of Power” in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at the Tewksbury Elks Lodge, on December 7, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is a ballroom, with some ornate chandeliers (none over the ring). They have a fairly decent stage and overall production for an indy. The crowd was perhaps 250. Tewksbury is on the far north end of the Boston metro.

Donovan Dijak vs. Chase Del Monte vs. Shannon LeVangie vs. Armani Kayos. Chase and Dijak are the heels here, so I originally thought this was going to be a tag match. All four brawled at the bell. Dijak hit a double chokeslam on Kayos and LeVangie and tried covers on each of them. Shannon shoved Dijak and Del Monte together. Shannon and Kayos hit a team back suplex on Dijak for a nearfall at 3:00. They were suddenly alone in the ring, and they shoved each other, and she hit a spin kick to Armani’s head. Those two traded rollups. Kayos clotheslined her to the floor. Dijak hit a clothesline on Kayos for a nearfall.

Dijak hit a superplex and was the only man standing. Chase hit a superkick on Dijak at 6:00. Kayos hit a Code Red on Dijak. Shannon hit a Twisted Bliss frog splash on Del Monte, while Kayos hit a moonsault on Dijak, for stereo nearfalls. Kayos and Armani traded kicks and clotheslined each other to the floor. We suddenly had Dijak and Shannon alone in the ring; she got him on her back, but he escaped. She hit a series of blows to his chest and a Helluva Kick at 8:30. Dijak got her on his shoulders and hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) and pinned her.

Donovan Dijak defeated Shannon Levangie, Armani Kayos, and Chase Del Monte at 9:03.

“Powers of Influence” Jose Zamora and DJ Powers vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. Powers said Thursday he’s now hit 165 matches this year (so cagematch.net doesn’t have them all recorded). Point being, he’s one of the most active wrestlers anywhere this year. Powers and Vecchio opened; Anthony outwrestled him, so DJ rolled to the floor in frustration. Back in the ring, Vecchio hit some armdrags and continued to get the better of DJ. Ortiz and Zamora locked up at 3:00, with Ortiz hitting some armdrags. The Boys hit a swinging faceplant on Zamora for a nearfall. The heels began working over Vecchio in their corner.

Zamora hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Powers hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. Zamora hit a doublestomp to the back as Vecchio was draped in the ropes, and DJ got a nearfall at 9:00. Zamora accidentally speared DJ! Ortiz got the hot tag, and he cleared the ring. He hit a tornado DDT on Zamora for a nearfall. Powers hit a Helluva Kick on Ortiz, then a backbreaker over his knee. Vecchio hit a dive through the ropes; Ortiz then hit a flip dive over the ropes. In the ring, Vecchio hit an Angle Slam, and Ortiz hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall on Powers for a nearfall at 12:30. The PoI hit a team powerbomb move and pinned Ortiz. Good action.

“Powers of Influence” Jose Zamora and DJ Powers defeated “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz at 13:06.

Mortar vs. Aaron Rourke for the Chaotic Title. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process; Rourke stretched out and posed in the corner. This appears to be a first-ever singles match, but they’ve been in two scrambles and a Rumble before. Rourke playfully swatted the ref’s butt at 3:00; they are clearly going long with the pace they’re setting. They tied up in a knuckle lock. Rourke hit a one-footed dropkick; Mortar hit a dropkick, then some punches in the corner. Rourke hit a snap suplex at 6:30, and he whipped Mortar into the corner.

Mortar hit a back-body drop. Rourke flipped Mortar into the corner, then hit a running buttbump for a nearfall. They fought to the floor. In the ring, Rourke stood on Mortar’s long hair and pulled on his wrists at 10:00, then he tossed Mortar back to the floor. He got a nearfall back in the ring. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mortar hit a springboard crossbody block and a senton. He went for a Boston Crab at 13:00, but Rourke fought it off and got a nearfall. Mortar hit a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick, but he missed a split-legged moonsault. He hit a superkick, and this time he hit the split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. Rourke hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 14:30, and he was frustrated that he didn’t win there. Rourke ducked a discus clothesline, and he applied a sleeper on the mat; Mortar held up a middle finger to show he wasn’t tapping out. He got up and rammed Rourke back-first into the corner, then he hit a backpack stunner. Mortar hit a discus clothesline, and they were both down.

Mortar applied a deep Boston Crab at 18:00, but Rourke refused to submit, and Rourke eventually kicked free. Rourke forcibly kissed Mortar on the mouth, then hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall at 19:30, and he argued with the ref. They fought on the ropes in the corner; Rourke hit the ropes to cause Mortar to fall and be crotched. Mortar hit a second-rope twisting suplex, then an F5 faceplant for the pin. Good match.

Mortar defeated Aaron Rourke to retain the Chaotic Title at 21:17.

Final Thoughts: Watching all four of these shows would have taken roughly 12 hours. The Lio Rush–DeReiss-Kuro match was really good. Three of these four shows come from YouTube, and if you only check out one match, make it that one. I’ll go with Cap-Holloway for second, and Mortar-Rourke for third. Both the Shooter Boys-Powers of Influence and Powers-Lee Johnson were really good and worth checking out.