What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: Did the Winter is Coming theme provide a boost?

December 13, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 516,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 496,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 647,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 11, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS averaged 594,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Winter Is Coming edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.