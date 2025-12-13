AEW Dynamite rating: Did the Winter is Coming theme provide a boost?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 516,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 496,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 647,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 11, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS averaged 594,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Winter Is Coming edition.