What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

November 14, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

-Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

-Rocky Romero vs. Komander

-Rush and The Beast Mortos vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price

-Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.