AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey
-Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari
-Rocky Romero vs. Komander
-Rush and The Beast Mortos vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price
-Ricochet vs. Dante Martin
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.
