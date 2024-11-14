AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

-Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

-Rocky Romero vs. Komander

-Rush and The Beast Mortos vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price

-Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.