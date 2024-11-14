TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match
-Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro
-Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth
-Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus vs. Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young
-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. KC Navarro and Alan Angels
-Rosemary in action
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.
