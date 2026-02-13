WWE Smackdown on Syfy and AEW Grand Slam Australia coverage, AEW House Rules in Brisbane (reports needed), TNA No Surrender, TNA Impact taping in Nashville (reports needed), Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Bey, Angelo Mosca

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. The show includes Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Syfy Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown will also air on Syfy next week due to the Winter Olympics. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision Grand Slam Australia will be held in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena. The two-and-a-half-hour show includes MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night or Sunday morning due to Valentine’s Day. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA No Surrender will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show streams live on TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards.

-TNA is holding an Impact taping on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle.

-AEW House Rules will be held on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Dallas, tonight’s TNA Impact No Surrender in Nashville, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Sydney, Saturday’s TNA Impact taping in Nashville, and Sunday’s AEW House Rules event in Brisbane. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akio Sato is 73.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) is 64.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) is 55.

-Chris Bey is 30.

-The late Angelo Mosca was born on February 13, 1937. He died at age 84 on November 6, 2021.