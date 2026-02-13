TNA Impact results (2/12): McNeil’s review of the Mike Santana, Moose, and The Hardys vs. Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers, Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,125)

Taped January 23, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum

Simulcast February 12, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] The show opened with a recap of last week’s events involving Steve Maclin and Mike Santana, followed by The System attacking Santana, with Moose coming out along with The Hardy Boyz…

The broadcast then cut to a shot of the host venue’s exterior, with Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt on commentary…

Moose came out to the ring to address the audience, saying everyone wanted to know what was going through his head. He said he didn’t come out to complain about two grown men turning their backs on him, nor was he there to complain about four men leaving him laid out in the ring, because he isn’t a bitch.

Moose said he calls himself the Face of the Franchise because he’s been through everything in TNA, adding that what happened to him a few weeks ago was “just another Thursday” where he comes from. He reminded everyone that two years ago at the Palms in Las Vegas, he created The System, and that he knows exactly what needs to be done to dismantle it. Moose said there is one man in the locker room who has the blueprint to take out The System one by one.

Mike Santana made his way to the ring through the crowd. Santana said Moose was absolutely right, calling Moose the creator and himself the blueprint. Santana added that there wasn’t anyone else he’d rather stand next to to kick The System’s ass. Moose said they just needed two legends from Cameron, North Carolina to come out so they could beat the living hell out of The System.

Authority figure Daria Rae came out and told the audience to shut up. Rae said she didn’t know what the hell they were doing out there, adding that the “little circus” Santino Marella ran was over. She stated that they don’t make the matches, and while the match will happen, it will take place in the main event as originally planned. Rae asked if they understood, pointed to them, and said whatever the hell this was wasn’t planned, before telling them to get the hell out of her ring…

Backstage, Ryan Nemeth was working out when Gia Miller approached him, noting that he was supposed to meet with her earlier to talk about his Albuquerque Street Fight against Mara Sade later tonight. Nemeth asked Miller how many times it’s socially acceptable to superkick someone in the face, saying Sade had kicked him in the face “400 billion times” and even threw a dart into his back.

Nemeth said that tonight, in Sade’s hometown, he would use every weapon possible to destroy her before telling Miller to “hit the bricks, babe”…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt then gave a rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode…[C]

A video package aired promoting TNA’s No Surrender event, streaming tomorrow night from Nashville, Tennessee on TNA+…

In the locker room, Alisha Edwards sat down next to Moose and apologized for everything that had happened. Moose told her it wasn’t her fault. Alisha said she couldn’t wrap her head around everything and didn’t know if she belonged there anymore. She explained that her contract was coming up, her mental health wasn’t in a good place, and she didn’t know what to do, adding that she thought it might be time to walk away. Moose said he understood, telling her that she was the brains behind The System and that she is his sister. He said he wanted her in his corner…

1. Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann. The match started with Nemeth backing Swann into the turnbuckles before attempting to tie him up for a pin and following up with a dropkick. Nemeth then stood on Swann’s fingers. Swann turned the tide with a kick in the middle of the ring, sending Nemeth rolling to the floor as the show went to a commercial break. [C]

After the break, Nemeth had Swann in a headlock in the center of the ring, but Swann fought out and connected with a series of clotheslines. Swann attempted a backbreaker, leading to a near fall after Nemeth hit Swann with a Famouser. Nemeth followed up with a failed Danger Zone attempt.

Swann answered with a Frog Splash for a near fall and later set Nemeth up for a Phoenix Splash, but it didn’t connect. Nemeth responded with a DDT followed by a chokehold, which Swann managed to escape. After both men traded strikes, Swann hit a springboard move off the ropes, but Nemeth caught him with the Danger Zone to pick up the win.

Nic Nemeth defeated Rich Swann via pinfall in 13:06.

Chris’s Take: This was a solid opener that gave Swann plenty to do, but Nemeth needed the win to stay on track heading into No Surrender. The result helped reinforce Nemeth’s momentum while still keeping Swann looking competitive.

Backstage, Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside talked about No Surrender taking place tomorrow night, saying that they aren’t going to surrender, and neither is Lei Ying Lee when she defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Arianna Grace. Hartwell and Brookside said they’ve earned their opportunities at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, adding that they’re on a roll and plan to walk out of No Surrender as the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt then gave another rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode… [C]

Another video package aired promoting TNA’s No Surrender…

Backstage, The Righteous spoke about how beautiful unity can be, saying that at No Surrender, the stars have finally aligned. They described it as almost euphoric that The Righteous will stand alongside the legendary Hardy Boyz to face Order 4. They added that everything is going exactly as it should and urged everyone to trust them, for they are many…

Eric Young came to the ring looking for BDE’s answer on whether or not he would join his cleanse of TNA. BDE made his way out as Young said that BDE has a real connection with the fans, adding that while he doesn’t fully understand BDE, he does understand truth and real opportunity. Young said he was willing to let BDE be the hero, claiming he needed BDE’s voice and reach, and that they needed each other.

BDE responded by saying Young was right about a few things, including that TNA isn’t perfect and that there are politics and people willing to stab others in the back. BDE said he didn’t get his opportunity in TNA by letting someone else decide what his truth sounds like. He added that he doesn’t need Young or his imaginary friends, saying what he really needs is the fans cheering him on so he can continue living out his dream. BDE ended by saying his answer was “hell no.”

Young immediately attacked BDE, laying him out in the ring. Referees rushed in but were unable to stop Young, who hit BDE with a piledriver. Young left the ring but ran back in and attempted to hit another piledriver until security rushed out. Young shoved a referee aside, hit a member of security with a piledriver, and after briefly leaving the ring again, returned to hit another piledriver on a second security member before finally leaving…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt gave another rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode… [C]

A video package aired promoting a documentary on YouTube and TNA+ focusing on Ash by Elegance’s injury and how her time in TNA helped turn her life around…

Backstage, Eric Young continued attacking security as Santino Marella confronted him, telling Young that this was the last time he put his hands on an official. Marella said Young was suspended and ordered security to get him out of the building.

Daria Rae then arrived, telling everyone to shut up and ordering security to get their hands off Young. Rae told Young they would talk later and instructed him to leave. She then told Marella that Young was not suspended, explaining that she had received an email from “way above” Marella’s head stating that Young was needed at No Surrender tomorrow night for a one-on-one match against BDE. Rae told Marella to stop making emotional, irrational decisions…

Ryan Nemeth and Mara Sade made their entrances for the scheduled Albuquerque Street Fight…

2. Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade. Before Sade could fully make it to the ring, Nemeth attempted to catch her with a clothesline, but missed. Sade took Nemeth over the barricade.

[Hour Two] Nemeth and Sade fought through the crowd, with both trading shots and slamming each other into anything they could find along the way. Sade brought Nemeth back toward ringside, looked under the ring, and pulled out a pair of baking pans, cracking Nemeth over the head with them. She followed up with a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle. On the outside, as Sade was caught on the apron, Nemeth struck her with a pan, but Sade quickly answered back with a chair shot.

Nemeth then laid Sade out on the floor, driving the chair into her before hitting a neckbreaker on the floor for a near fall. Nemeth set up a chair for another neckbreaker attempt, but Sade countered by sending him head-first into the ring post. Sade followed up with a clothesline using the chair.

Sade then pulled out a bag of lollipops and dumped them onto the floor before suplexing Nemeth onto them. She grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring and went to town on Nemeth, later hitting a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Sade used the kendo stick to try to choke Nemeth out, but Nemeth managed to get control of it and used it to his advantage. Nemeth went to the top turnbuckle, but Sade shoved him off and followed up with a superkick to score the win.

Mara Sade defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 8:39.

Chris’s Take: This was a wild, physical street fight that fully embraced the stipulation. Mara Sade came across as relentless and dangerous throughout, while Nemeth played his role as the increasingly desperate aggressor as the match escalated. The decisive finish made this feel like a strong showcase for Sade without overstaying its welcome.

TNA’s injury report was given, highlighting that Moose has been medically cleared. Jeff Hardy was listed as competing with multiple injuries but is also medically cleared. Jada Stone remains sidelined, while Ash by Elegance has been cleared. BDE is was being evaluated… [C]

A video package aired promoting a documentary on JDC, which is now streaming on YouTube and TNA+…

Backstage, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner were shown. De Lander noted that since this was their first appearance on TNA since the AMC debut, she wanted to introduce themselves in case anyone had forgotten who they are.

Warner said that he bleeds and walks through people, adding that everywhere he goes, people find out the hard way. De Lander said they aren’t worried about politicking or climbing the ladder, stating that all they care about is stacking bodies…

A video package aired hyping the Guitar Case Casket Match after Elijah challenged Mustafa Ali for the bout at No Surrender… Another video package aired promoting TNA’s No Surrender…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt then ran down the card for No Surrender. They also hyped up the main event tag team match… [C]

Backstage, Arianna Grace thanked her father, Santino Marella, for getting her the match at No Surrender. She hugged her father, and during the embrace, held up his puppet, The Cobra…

The System made their entrance first, followed by Moose accompanied by Alisha Edwards, along The Hardy Boyz and Mike Santana…[C]

3. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brain Myers, Bear Bronson, and Cedric Alexander vs. Mike Santana, Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy, and Moose (w/Alisha Edwards). The bell sounded and The System immediately exited the ring, clearly wanting no part of Moose. Moose tagged in Mike Santana, who started things off with Brian Myers. Santana unloaded with multiple punches and a missile dropkick. Eddie Edwards attempted to get involved, but Santana sent him back out to the floor.

Santana worked over Myers’ arm before tagging in Jeff, who continued the arm work. Jeff tagged in Matt, who kept the pressure on Myers’ arm. Myers tried to fight back but couldn’t gain momentum. Matt tagged Jeff back in for a double-team and a pin attempt. Jeff then tagged Santana back in, with Santana continuing to target Myers’ arm.

Myers managed to get Santana into The System’s corner and tagged in Edwards. Edwards and Bear Bronson double-teamed Santana, with Bronson tagging in. Bronson then tagged in Cedric Alexander, who hit Santana with a suplex for a pin attempt. Santana tagged in Moose, who came in and cleared out members of The System before hitting Alexander with a Go To Hell for a near fall. With Myers providing a distraction, The System was able to turn the tide on Moose.

Matt entered and took out Edwards, Myers, and Alexander, but Bronson cut him off. Matt hit a sunset flip on Bronson but couldn’t secure the pin as the show went to a commercial break. [C]

Myers was in control of Matt when he tagged in Alexander, who hit a suplex and went for a pin. Alexander kept the pressure on with a headlock before tagging Myers back in, who continued wearing Matt down. Matt eventually fought back and hit Myers with a Side Effect before tagging in Santana, as Myers tagged in Edwards.

Santana came in hot, going for a quick pin on Edwards, which brought all of The System into the ring. The match broke down with everyone involved, and Edwards was busted open during the chaos. The System isolated Santana and hit a combination of splashes from the top turnbuckle. Santana tried to roll up Edwards, but once again the match broke down.

Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Bronson. Santana and Edwards traded clotheslines, and Jeff and Bronson became the legal men, exchanging strikes. Jeff attempted a pin but couldn’t put Bronson away and followed up with a jawbreaker. Myers tried to enter the ring with the tag team title belt, but Alisha Edwards stopped him. On the outside, Moose took Myers down with a big boot.

Back in the ring, Bronson was briefly double-teamed by The Hardys, but Alexander wiped them out. Bronson then drove Jeff head-first into the canvas to score the win for The System.

“The System” Eddie Edwards, Brain Myers, Bear Bronson, and Cedric Alexander defeated Mike Santana, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Moose via pinfall in 21:57.

Chris’s Final Thoughts: The main event effectively balanced Moose’s ongoing issues with The System while keeping Mike Santana and Eddie Edwards’ championship situation front and center. The Hardy Boyz added stability and chaos in equal measure, and The System’s win reinforced them as a dangerous, unified group heading into No Surrender.

This episode of TNA Impact prioritized progression over spectacle, using promos, video packages, and competitive matches to set the tone for No Surrender. Nothing felt out of place, and the show flowed smoothly from start to finish. It accomplished what it needed to without overloading any single segment.