11/04 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan, Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship, Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Doc Gallows vs. Ethan Page, Cody Deaner vs. Johnny Swinger

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan, Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship, Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Doc Gallows vs. Ethan Page, Cody Deaner vs. Johnny Swinger, and more (22:29)…

Click here for the November 4 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.