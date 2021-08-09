MLW announces the return of the War Chamber match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce the return of the War Chamber match for the September 11 event in Texas.

DALLAS — Major League Wrestling today announced that its September 11 event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas/Ft. Worth will be headlined by a War Chamber match.

Buy tickets to see War Chamber live at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Last week Ross and Marshall Von Erich challenged Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy to a War Chamber match vowing to finally settle their 2 year feud in the last tangle in Texas.

Lawlor accepted the challenge over the weekend, promising to end the Von Erichs’ run in MLW on their own home turf.

Now the stage is set for what promises to be a memorable final chapter to a bitter falling out between friends that started at the first War Chamber in Dallas in 2019.

The question now is: who will the Von Erichs select to fill out their team?

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first. 1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber. The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1. Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes. Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.



Tickets start at $20 at www.MLWDallas.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout and more!

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: There was great heat for the Team Filthy vs. Von Erichs feud the last time the company was in Texas, so this should be a lot of fun. MLW’s previous War Chamber match featured Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, Low Ki, and Tom Lawlor beating “Contra Unit” Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, and Ikuro Kwon on September 7, 2019 in the same venue that this year’s match will be held in.