AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

-Captain Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon.

-Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida.

-Cyrus and Carlie Bravo vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Brian Cage vs. RSP.

-Jade Cargill in action.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.