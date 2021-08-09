What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

August 9, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

-Captain Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon.

-Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida.

-Cyrus and Carlie Bravo vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Brian Cage vs. RSP.

-Jade Cargill in action.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.