AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.
-Captain Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon.
-Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida.
-Cyrus and Carlie Bravo vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
-Brian Cage vs. RSP.
-Jade Cargill in action.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
