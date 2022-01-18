AEW Dynamite preview: Jon Moxley returning, updated card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley returns to television.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

-CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears.

-Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue.

-Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-The return of TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

Powell’s POV: This will be Moxley’s first appearance since he took time off to enter a rehab program in November. Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. They will be live from the same venue on Friday for AEW Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from the Dynamite and Rampage events in Washington, D.C. If you are going to one of these shows or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com