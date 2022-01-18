WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show built around a Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins confrontation

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.174 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.271 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second behind only the one-hour “Shark Tank” in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The Smackdown rating was down from the previous episode’s .58 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed this week due to the MLK holiday. The Raw ratings will be available on Wednesday, the NXT numbers are slated to come out on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite numbers should be available at their usual time on Thursday afternoon.