AEW Rampage viewership for the show featuring an AEW Tag Title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 526,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 588,000 viewership count from last week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .20 rating, down from last week’s .24 rating in the same demo. A pair of NBA games led Friday’s cable ratings for ESPN, but it was a rough week for Rampage. The ratings are delayed this week due to the MLK holiday. The Raw ratings will be available on Wednesday, the NXT numbers are slated to come out on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite numbers should be available at their usual time on Thursday afternoon.