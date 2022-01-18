NXT 2.0 TV preview: Walter match featured on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Walter vs. Roderick Strong.

-Elektra Lopez “plans to unleash.”

-Tony D’Angelo holds a memorial service for Pete Dunne.

-The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments begin.

Powell’s POV: NXT has not announced which tournament matches will be held tonight. They have unveiled the full men’s bracket (see below), but they have yet to announce the women’s tournament entrants.

I have no idea how Lopez will “unleash” tonight, but I guess we’ll find out. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Who’s your pick to raise this years 🏆 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/n3yUGQpWhA

— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2022