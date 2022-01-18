Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Male Wrestler January 18, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Male Wrestler Bobby Lashley Josh Alexander Bryan Danielson Jonathan Gresham Drew McIntyre Big E Kenny Omega Shingo Takagi “Hangman” Adam Page Roman Reigns MJF Jay White Kazuchika Okada Brock Lesnar Will Ospreay Adam Cole Seth Rollins Jon Moxley Chris Jericho Darby Allin Ilja Dragunov Randy Orton Edge Cody Rhodes Walter Zack Sabre Jr. Hiroshi Tanahashi Johnny Gargano AJ Styles Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnwanxtnxt ukpro wrestlingrohwwe
Be the first to comment