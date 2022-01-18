1/18 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Walter vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match, Kay Lee Ray vs. Ivy Nile, Tony D’Angelo’s memorial service for Pete Dunne

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 18, 2022 on USA Network

A red car drove up to the WWE Performance Center parking lot. LA Knight emerged and headed to the ring, chatting with wrestlers along the way…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

LA Knight made his entrance to the WWE Performance Center ring. Knight and the crowd traded “Yeah” chants. Knight said it was time to get to business. He called out Grayson Waller. Waller wouldn’t come out. Knight said he expected that he only shows up when Knight turns his back. Knight said Waller has to understand that every time he comes out every week he hears “Grayson Sucks” from the crowd. He said that as much as that chaps his ass is the name of the man who’s going to drop him on his head with everybody chanting “LA Knight”.

Knight brought up Waller sabotaging his car at Halloween Havoc and not getting the job done. Knight said that Waller did one move at War Games and didn’t get the job done. Knight said that woman one time turned Waller down because she knew Waller couldn’t get the job done. Grayson Waller made his entrance in ring gear. Waller said he had a restraining order so Knight can’t touch him. Waller said Knight was a dork last week for attacking him for no reason at all. Waller said his lawyers said for his and Knight’s safety, the restraining order had to happen. Waller handed Knight the restraining order and said that if Knight gets in 50 feet of him, he’s arrested.

Waller mocked Knight’s “Yeah” catchphrase and mocked the distance of the restraining order by doing his crossover thing. The crowd chanted for Knight to rip the restraining order. Knight said he may have a restraining order against Knight, but not “him”. Dexter Lumis’s entrance theme played. Waller expected Lumis to appear from the entrance but Lumis appeared from the ring area. Waller escaped Lumis’s choke. Knight said Waller can either dissolve the restraining order and get his head dropped on by Knight, or get choked out by Lumis. Vic Joseph said Waller will have to make a choice after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good performances from Knight and Waller. Knight has come a long way as a babyface from his “Rising” days (when he entered TNA right after his first WWE release). Knight was very solid here and did a good job getting the crowd engaged. This guy is main roster ready, but the one thing going against him may be age (he’s 39, but he also might be the same age as Damian Priest). Waller continues to take the ball that WWE has given him and run with it. He’s a wonderful pest heel. Now it’s time to give this pest heel some in-ring credibility because fans need to see this guy as a threat to thwart their heroes.

1. Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis. Joseph noted that Waller chose to keep the restraining order active so he has to wrestle Lumis. Lumis dominated for a stretch with power moves. Waller got the advantage after targeting Lumis’s left arm. Lumis came back with a suplex and neckbreaker. Waller hit Lumis with a neckbreaker and then wrenched Lumis’s left arm over the top rope. Waller hit Lumis with a baseball slide into a lariat. The show cut to Picture-in-Picture.[c]