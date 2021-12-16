AEW Dynamite viewership for Winter Is Coming with Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 948,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 872,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW did a good job of building to Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Championship in recent weeks and it has to be encouraging for the company to see that it paid off with an improved viewership count. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.31 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.39 rating in the key demo. A pair of NBA games on ESPN topped the cable ratings.