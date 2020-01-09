AEW Dynamite viewership for the first live show battle with NXT in 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 947,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 967,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran opposite a taped NXT episode, so the fact that this week’s episode didn’t lose many viewers is encouraging. AEW won this week’s battle over NXT, which delivered 721,000 viewers. AEW finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 55th in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

