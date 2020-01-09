NXT TV viewership for the first live show of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 721,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 548,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The last NXT live show of 2019 delivered 795,000 viewers. AEW won the battle last night with a live show that delivered 947,000. NXT finished 55th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished sixth in the same category.



