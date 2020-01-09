ROH releases details on WrestleMania weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release regarding the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at RP Funding Center during WrestleMania weekend.

As pro wrestling fans from around the world gather in Florida during the first weekend in April, Ring of Honor will prove why it is the best wrestling on the planet when it presents Supercard of Honor on Saturday, April 4 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla.

Tickets for the annual extravaganza go on sale next Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public.

Since 2006, Supercard of Honor has been the stage for some of ROH’s most memorable and historic matches featuring its biggest stars, and this year’s event will be no different.

Star-studded factions Villain Enterprises (ROH World Champion PCO, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Brody King and “The Mercenary” Flip Gordon) and La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Amy Rose) will appear at Supercard of Honor, as will recent signees and international stars Slex and Session Moth Martina, to name just a few.

Last year, G1 Supercard — a show co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling — sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City just minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to see Supercard of Honor! Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for some big talent and match announcements, starting in the coming week!

Powell’s POV: The RP Funding Center is 37.5 miles away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which is hosting WrestleMania. There’s nothing in the press release that suggests that NJPW will have any involvement in the ROH event during WrestleMania weekend, so it will be very interesting to see how ROH draws without their longtime partner.



