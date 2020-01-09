Two segments announced for WWE Friday Night Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that John Morrison will appear on Miz TV during this week’s Friday Night Smackdown. They also announced The Usos vs. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Read the official preview at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE previously advertised Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans for Smackdown, which will be held in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Jake Barnett is filling in for me on live coverage this week, so join him as the show airs tomorrow night on Fox at 7CT/8ET.



