Pampero Firpo dead at age 89

January 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pampero Firpo (Juan Kachmanian) died today at age 89. The cause of death has not been disclosed as of this update, though his daughter noted that he expressed “gratitude and peace for his extraordinary life well-lived.”

Powell’s POV: Firpo wrestled for 33 years and held numerous championships. He worked in a post office after his in-ring career concluded. My condolences to the family for their loss.


