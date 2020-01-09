Pampero Firpo dead at age 89

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pampero Firpo (Juan Kachmanian) died today at age 89. The cause of death has not been disclosed as of this update, though his daughter noted that he expressed “gratitude and peace for his extraordinary life well-lived.”

Powell’s POV: Firpo wrestled for 33 years and held numerous championships. He worked in a post office after his in-ring career concluded. My condolences to the family for their loss.

Pampero Firpo My beloved father, Pampero Firpo, (Juan Kachmanian), passed away today just a few months shy of his 90th birthday. As a professional wrestler for over 30 years, he thrilled fans around the world, wrestling in 21 different countries across 5 continents. — Pampero Firpo (@PFirpo1) January 9, 2020

At home, he was loving, generous, and protective. He was faithful to God, devoted to his family, and made friends wherever he went. At the end, he expressed gratitude and peace for his extraordinary life well-lived. — Pampero Firpo (@PFirpo1) January 9, 2020



