NXT TV viewership for the Takeover In Your House go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 669,000 viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 668,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered a .20 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .19 in the key demo. NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that topped 3.6 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 905,000 viewers for NBC Sports Network.

