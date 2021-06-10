What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the Takeover In Your House go-home show

June 10, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 669,000 viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 668,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered a .20 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .19 in the key demo. NXT ran opposite an NBA playoff game that topped 3.6 million viewers for TNT, and an NHL game that delivered 905,000 viewers for NBC Sports Network.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.