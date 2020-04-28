WWE Raw preview: Two tag team matches, final hype for Money in the Bank

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar.

-Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink.

Powell’s POV: There’s no mention of the Raw Tag Titles being defended, so I assume it’s a non-title match between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. MVP is aligned with Thorne and Vink and called for the rematch, which Ricochet and Alexander accepted after Raw. Monday’s Raw will serve as the brand’s go-home show for Money in the Bank and was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

