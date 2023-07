WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s FS1 show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso discuss the rules of engagement

-Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a four-way for a spot in a singles match for a shot at the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Santos Escobar won the first four-way match and will face the winner of tonight’s four-way in a singles match for the shot at the U.S. Title. Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Arena. The show is bumped to FS1 due to Fox’s coverage of FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.