03/25 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods returns to face Ridge Holland, Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler in a four-way, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

March 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods returns to face Ridge Holland, Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler in a four-way, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso, and more (18:45)…

Click here for the March 25 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

