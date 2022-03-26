What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Ten-man tag match headlines tonight’s show

March 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-“Team Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight vs. “Team Rosser” Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Taylor Rust, The DKC, and Adrian Quest in a 10-man tag.

-Rocky Romero vs. Black Tiger.

-Yuya Uemura vs. Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays. However, they will be delayed this week while he is on vacation.

