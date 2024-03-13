Thunderbolt Patterson added to the WWE Hall of Fame

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) is the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. The ceremony will be held on April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I was in attendance at the George Tragos & Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2019 when Patterson accepted the Lou Thesz Award. If that speech was any indication, we’re in for an interesting ride at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.