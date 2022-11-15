NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Cima, Tegan Nox, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cima (Nobuhiko Oshima) is 45.

-Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell) is 28.

-The late Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) was born on November 15, 1952. He died at age 58 on May 20, 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving.