11/14 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship, Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable, Iyo Sky vs. Dana Brooke, Baron Corbin vs. Akira Tozawa, Dominik Mysterio vs. Shelton Benjamin, WWE Survivor Series WarGames developments

November 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship, Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable, Iyo Sky vs. Dana Brooke, Baron Corbin vs. Akira Tozawa, Dominik Mysterio vs. Shelton Benjamin, WWE Survivor Series WarGames developments, and more (29:55)…

Click here to stream or download the November 14 WWE Raw audio review.

