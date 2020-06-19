Progress Wrestling issues statement in response to #SpeakingOut allegations, will no longer use two wrestlers, suspends others indefinitely

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Progress Wrestling issued the following statement via its website in response to allegations made against some of its talent via the #SpeakingOut online movement.

The last couple of days feel like a watershed moment for the British wrestling scene.

Stories being bravely told, about abuse that has been suffered within the wrestling business, are heartbreaking and eye-opening.

We stand with you, and we hear you. Please keep speaking out.

We have spent today consulting with trusted colleagues within the wrestling business about how we can improve our work environment and make it safer for all involved – talent, crew and fans. These have been incredibly positive discussions and we are excited to get to work making them reality.

It will take time, but as a wrestling community we can clean this scene up and make it better, and safer.

—–

From a personal perspective –

Whether victim, friend, casual acquaintance or colleague – no-one should feel guilty for not seeing the signs of abuse. The nature of the abuser is that they are adept at hiding in plain sight.

—–

As a company we have consistently removed obscene and abusive fans, with the aid of our production crew. We have a ‘banned’ list which gets circulated to all the venues in which we work, so that even if someone on that ‘banned’ list gets a ticket indirectly, security won’t let them in at the door.

We’ve been in business for 8 years now. As is to be expected over the course of that time, there have been incidents between fans, and very occasionally between wrestlers and fans. Where possible, action has been taken. Where appropriate and where a criminal offence may have been committed, we have advised people to take the matter to the police. These approaches will be reviewed and extended with additional support pathways

PROGRESS doesn’t have anyone under contract. Everyone who works for the company is freelance; what this means in practice is that when they’re on the clock for us, we are ultimately responsible for what they do; once they’ve left the building, they’re an adult and responsible for their own behaviour.

—–

Thank you for reading. As of this month we are taking steps to diversify our core team, and wider circle of those with whom we consult, and we will learn from this watershed moment.

—–

If you have been a victim of abuse, here are some links which may be helpful:

VICTIM SUPPORT (support and practical help for trauma sufferers) – 0808 168 9111

RAPE CRISIS (for girls or women who have been sexually assaulted) – 0808 802 9999

REFUGE (24 hour crisis line for women suffering from domestic violence) – 0808 200 0247

SAMARITANS (for anyone in a crisis) – 116 123

MEN’S ADVICE LINE (for men suffering from domestic violence) – 0808 801 0327

***

Further to our statement made earlier today, here is an update regarding specific allegations and current roster members:

David Starr – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Marc ‘Paz’ Parry – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Travis Banks – will be suspended indefinitely

Jordan Devlin – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

Scotty Davis – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

We take these allegations extremely seriously. Those under suspension will have their situation reviewed periodically between now, and events starting again.

We continue to monitor and listen to the Speaking Out movement so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.

Powell’s POV: Each of the wrestlers listed has been the subject of allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut online movement. To the best of my knowledge, Starr is the only wrestler listed who has issued a public statement in response to his accuser.