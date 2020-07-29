Netflix comedy crossover includes Big Show and a celebrity WWE fan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Netflix released a teaser for “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” that will include a crossover involving the “The Big Show Show” and “Mr. Iglesias” series on August 10. Watch the teaser video below.
Powell’s POV: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is a terrific comedian and a longtime pro wrestling fan who has appeared for WWE and was a host on a Jericho Cruise. I am a big fan of Fluffy’s great storytelling comedy, so I am looking forward to the crossover.
Oh, it’s on.@netflix puts the in family dysction on Aug. 10 with “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event,” featuring @WWETheBigShow, @fluffyguy, @EvaLongoria, Luenell and more! #TheBigShowShow pic.twitter.com/L43LEq3SsT
