NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Champion Keith Lee responds to Karrion Kross.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas.

-NXT Tag Champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel return.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Scott vs. Atlas match and the return of the NXT Tag Champions since our last update. The ladder match will take place at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday, August 22. Bronson Reed has already qualified for the match. Tonight’s show is being taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...