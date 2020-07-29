What's happening...

07/29 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 120): John Moore of ProWrestling.net discusses all things NXT

July 29, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features John Moore of ProWrestling.net returning to discuss all things NXT including the Takeover XXX lineup possibilities, Keith Lee or Karrion Kross as NXT Champion, the women’s division, the lack of tag teams, the vacant NXT North American Championship, why NXT is losing the weekly ratings battle to AEW Dynamite, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 120) and guest John Moore.

