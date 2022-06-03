WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Unified WWE Tag Title match set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the Unified WWE Tag Titles
-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Madcap Moss returns
Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they are going with the tag title match without doing more to advertise it, thought it’s possible that it could turn out to be more of an angle than a match. Smackdown will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake is filling in for me on the audio review this week, and it will likely be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.
Be the first to comment