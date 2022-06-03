WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Unified WWE Tag Title match set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the Unified WWE Tag Titles

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Madcap Moss returns

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they are going with the tag title match without doing more to advertise it, thought it’s possible that it could turn out to be more of an angle than a match. Smackdown will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake is filling in for me on the audio review this week, and it will likely be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.