Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership opposite the first game of the NBA Finals

June 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 116,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 125,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 120th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the 0.03 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. An NBA Playoff game finished first in Thursday’s cable ratings with 6.793 million viewers and a 2.11 rating for TNT. Impact ran opposite the first game of the NBA Finals.

